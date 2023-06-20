News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Andrew Tate and brother will face Romanian trial over human trafficking allegations

He denies the charges against him
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate who was raised in Luton and his brother Tristan are to face trial in Romania over allegations of human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

The Tate brothers, along with two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest while they are investigated by police after seven women made accusations against them.

All four people have been charged with human trafficking offences. Andrew has also been charged with raping one victim, while Tristan was charged with instigating others to violence. They deny the allegations.

Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (Photo by MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (Photo by MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)
Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (Photo by MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

Romanian prosecutors agreed today (June 20) to send the suspects to trial, but no date has been set yet.