Andrew Tate and brother will face Romanian trial over human trafficking allegations

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate who was raised in Luton and his brother Tristan are to face trial in Romania over allegations of human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

The Tate brothers, along with two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest while they are investigated by police after seven women made accusations against them.

All four people have been charged with human trafficking offences. Andrew has also been charged with raping one victim, while Tristan was charged with instigating others to violence. They deny the allegations.

Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (Photo by MIHAI BARBU/AFP via Getty Images)