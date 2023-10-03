Andrew Tate condemns Luton's knife crime violence with message for town's youth: 'It doesn’t make you a gangster'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have condemned knife crime after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Luton at the weekend.

The brothers, who went to school in Luton, released a video discussing the fatal stabbing on Friday (September 29) – which you can watch above.

In an exclusive statement from Andrew Tate to the Luton News, he said: “My brother and I are appalled and saddened by the stabbings in Luton that took place this weekend, near a place where we once attended school ourselves. It is disheartening to see such senseless violence plaguing our community. I urge all students to remember the importance of education, self discipline and to prioritise their own growth over petty disagreements.

"Carrying a knife doesn’t protect you, it doesn’t make you a gangster, all it shows is you are unable to resolve disputes without senseless violence.”

Police in Luton have not linked the school mentioned in the video with the stabbing and it has not commented on the matter.

In the last two weeks there have been four separate knife attacks in Luton. The news of this latest fatal stabbings came just three hours after reports that two teenagers were stabbed in Sundon Park Road. One suffered life-threatening injuries, while a second had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

