Appeal after ambulance is stoned in Luton

Ambulance bosses are appealing for help after a patient transport service (PTS) vehicle was attacked, with a patient still inside.

At around 10.50pm last night (2nd August) a non-emergency patient was being transported back to their home in Luton, when a rock was thrown through the rear window. The rock just missed the patient but showered the crew in glass, all involved were uninjured.

Graeme Toliday, Interim General Manager, said: “It’s horrible to think that someone felt it okay to behave in such a violent way. Our staff and the patient are physically unharmed however it was a terrible experience for them. The vehicle is now off the road for a period of time waiting to be repaired.”

Russell Glenister, Inspector for Bedfordshire Police, said: “Attacking an ambulance service vehicle under any circumstances is appalling and we are glad to hear that both the members of staff and the patient were unharmed. We would urge anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward, by calling 101 or via the report page on our website, quoting reference 4015792-18.”

Picture EEAST, Twitter