Appeal after daylight robbery in Luton's High Town

Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery that took place in Luton on Monday (14 February).

The incident took place just after 9am on Jubilee Street, in the High Town area of Luton.

The suspect physically assaulted the victim before making off with £250 in cash and other personal items.

Police are looking for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and either witnessed the incident, or an individual fleeing the scene.

PC Beth Dean, investigating, said: “While the victim was not physically injured in the attack, understandably, it has left them feeling very shaken up.

“This incident took place at a time when the area would typically be quite busy. We’re confident someone may have seen something that could support our investigation and we would urge you to get in touch.”

If you have any information to support the Bedfordshire Police enquiry please call 101 or use the force’s online reporting centre and quote 40/8887/22.