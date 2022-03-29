Appeal after gold jewellery theft in Luton

An image of the stolen jewellery

Police are appealing for information after a high value gold jewellery theft occurred in Luton.

The victim’s mid-sized coach handbag which contained high value gold jewellery items was stolen on Sunday (13 March) at approximately 3pm inside KFC restaurant in The Mall, Luton.

PC Christian Shanks, investigating, said: "The stolen jewellery is very distinctive and for those in the gold market trade it will be highly identifiable. If you see this jewellery or are approached by a seller of this jewellery, please get in touch for with us."

If you have any information to support the Bedfordshire Police enquiry, call 101 or use the force’s online reporting centre and quote 40/14358/22.