Officers at Bedfordshire Police are asking the public for any information that could help their investigation into a robbery of a car on March 20 at 8pm.

The incident, which happened on Hitchin Road, Luton, involved a group of five men who punched and stabbed the victim before stealing his black Volkswagen Golf.

The victim got away from the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police are appealing for any information regarding the theft.

PC Ana Maria, who is investigating the incident, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone in and around the area, particularly those with any CCTV or dashcam footage.”

She added: “This was a cowardly attack, and I’d like to reassure the public that we will follow all lines of enquiry to get these offenders off our streets.”