Appeal after man snatched envelope stuffed with cash during robbery at Luton casino

Police are appealing for witnesses

At about 7am, a man was in Merkur Slots in George Street when he approached a member of staff at the casino who was undertaking maintenance of one of the slot machines.

He then stole an envelope being held by the member of staff which contained a large amount of cash, before escaping through a fire exit and heading in the direction of Wellington Street.

A police spokesman said the offender is described as white, in his 30s with short dark hair and roughly 5’4”. He was wearing a blue top with white stripes down the arms. It’s thought he spoke with a Romanian accent, police added.

Detective Constable Kimberley Anderson, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry as we investigate this incident, and we would encourage anyone who was in the casino at the time or who saw the man making off from the scene to get in touch right away.”

She added: “Although the town centre would have been relatively quiet at this time of day, I’m confident that there will be a number of people out and about starting their day. I would urge anyone with information that could help our enquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the force’s http://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ online reporting centre and quote reference 40/42509/22.