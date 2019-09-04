Appeal after woman 'with gold teeth' attempts to rob elderly lady in Luton

Police are investigating after an elderly woman was left shaken in an attempted robbery in Luton last wek.

On Wednesday, August 28, at around 5.10pm, the victim was walking along Dallow Road when she was approached by a woman who tried to sell her jewellery.

The would-be robber caused a distraction whilst attempting to take off the victim’s own jewellery, however the victim realised what was happening and the offender made off.

The offender was described a woman in her 50s, of a large build, with gold teeth and was believed to be wearing a white shirt and patterned skirt.

DC Rifit Akram said: “This attempted robbery has left the victim shaken and is now scared to leave her home alone.

“We believe this may have been an attempt targeted at elderly people wearing gold jewellery. We are encouraging people to be vigilant when wearing valuable pieces of jewellery, especially Asian gold, and if possible to ensure they are not visible when out alone.

“We take such crimes very seriously and encourage anyone to come forward if they saw anything or have any other information which can help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 40/49908/19.

You can also report information via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website.