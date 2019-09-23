Appeal for witnesses after a man was shot before crashing into a house in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was left with life threatening injuries after he was pulled from the wreckage of a burning car in Luton.

Officers were called just after 5pm on Saturday, September 21, to reports of concern for the welfare of a man in Princess Street, Luton, and reports that gunshots had been heard.

Princess Street. Photo from Google Maps

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: "Emergency services attended, to find a fire at the scene after a car collided with a house, and a man who had been shot.

"The man was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital, where he remains with injuries currently deemed to be life threatening.

"An investigation is ongoing, with police keen to speak to anyone in the local area who has any information or mobile phone footage of the incident."

A scene guard remains in place in Princess Street while Scenes of Crime Officers establish any available forensic opportunities.

A 24-year-old man from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and was later bailed to a police station.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Sandford.