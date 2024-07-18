Appeal to find missing 17-year-old girl last seen around Luton Airport
Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Luton on Monday evening (July 15).
Ganisha, 17, was last known to be around Luton Airport at 9pm.
Ganisha is described as fair-skinned with black hair just above shoulder-length, 5ft 8ins, stocky build with dark brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing red jumper, black leggings, and black converse shoes and could be carrying a large black handbag.
Anyone with information should contact 101 or report online using reference 461 of July 15.