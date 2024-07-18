Appeal to find missing 17-year-old girl last seen around Luton Airport

Ganisha

Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in Luton on Monday evening (July 15).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ganisha, 17, was last known to be around Luton Airport at 9pm.

Ganisha is described as fair-skinned with black hair just above shoulder-length, 5ft 8ins, stocky build with dark brown eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing red jumper, black leggings, and black converse shoes and could be carrying a large black handbag.

Anyone with information should contact 101 or report online using reference 461 of July 15.