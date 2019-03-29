Appeal to find ‘peeping Tom’ caught peering through bathroom window in Luton

Police are appealing for information after a case of voyeurism.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on Tuesday 19 March in Strathmore Avenue, Luton.

A man was seen looking through the rear bathroom window of the property at a person inside.

The man then ran off towards the town centre.

The suspect is described as an Asian man in his early 20s, around 5’8”, with bushy eyebrows and short hair.

PC James Allen, investigating, said: “This was a gross invasion of privacy and we would urge anyone with information about this case to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via our online reporting centre, quoting reference 40/16763/19.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.