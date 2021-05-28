Appeal to trace missing teenager Tyler from Luton
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Tyler Jones, 16, who is missing from Luton.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:41 am
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 11:42 am
Officers from Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Tyler Jones, 16, who is missing from Luton.
Tyler was last seen at around 10am today (Friday) in Luton.
He is described as 6’2’’, slim with curly hair. He is believed to be wearing a black jumper with a hood.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
If you have seen Tyler, or have information on his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 101 of today.