Appeal to trace missing teenager Tyler from Luton

Tyler Jones is missing

Officers from Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Tyler Jones, 16, who is missing from Luton.

Tyler was last seen at around 10am today (Friday) in Luton.

He is described as 6’2’’, slim with curly hair. He is believed to be wearing a black jumper with a hood.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and they are asking for anyone with information to come forward.