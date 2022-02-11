Appeal to trace pair who can help investigation into Luton rape

Bedfordshire Police has issued a CCTV image in a bid to identify two witnesses as part of a Luton rape investigation.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, January 1 in Old Bedford Road, Luton, and police believe the people pictured may have some information that can support the investigation. Those pictured are thought to have helped the victim and are not under investigation.

PC Hannah Latton, from the force's dedicated Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “We have been carrying out an extensive investigation and we believe the two people pictured, who were helping the victim, can assist our enquiries further.

Officers are looking to speak to the people in the far left and far right of the image. Police say unfortunately this is the best quality image available.

“We would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day and witnessed anything to please do get in touch. We have a number of specialist officers and partner services supporting the victim during this time.

“This week also marks ‘It’s Not Okay’ week, a national campaign raising awareness of rape and sexual offences, and we have been highlighting the support available to victims, and to encourage anyone to come forward.

“However, during this time we have also been reminding offenders that our message is clear – no means no. We will not tolerate this behaviour in Bedfordshire and will do everything we can to hold perpetrators accountable.”

If you have any information, please get in touch by calling 101 or reporting online via www.beds.police.uk quoting reference 40/658/22.

If you have been a victim of a sexual assault yourself, you can also report through the same channels.

You can also contact Victim Care Services for free and confidential support, whether the crime has been reported or not. The experienced staff and volunteers know what emotions and challenges victims may be going through. They are specially trained to listen and give help and advice. They also work with a range of specialist organisations and community support groups and can make referrals to help victims on their journey.

Victim care co-ordinators will also discuss the benefits of restorative justice, which gives victims the opportunity to tell the offender about the real impact the crime they committed has had on them.

You can also contact Bedfordshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) the Emerald Centre, by emailing [email protected] or calling 01234 897052.