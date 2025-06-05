Armed police arrest four men in Houghton Regis sting
The Emerald team searched an address in Eddiwick Avenue yesterday (June 4) and arrested one man in his 30s for domestic assault offences.
A man in his 20s was arrested for assisting an offender, while a further two men, both in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in connection with the warrant.
Detective Inspector Jon Wheeler from the Emerald team, said. “This is an isolated incident and a planned arrest. The warrant was executed with support from our firearms team.
“This was fantastic work by the investigation team to apprehend the individuals. We will continue to do all we can to tackle domestic violence and bring offenders to justice and safeguard their victims.”