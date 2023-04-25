Armed police arrest man and teenager found with class A drugs in Luton
It was a joint operation by several response teams
Armed police have arrested a man and a teenager for drug dealing offences as part of a drugs bust.
On Sunday (April 23), officers identified a car suspected of being involved in drug dealing on High Town Road. In a joint effort from Luton’s response, traffic and armed police teams, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and several driving offences, and a teenager arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
Bedfordshire Police commented: “Proactive intelligence-led patrols by the Luton North and West Community Team led to the successful identification of a vehicle suspected to be involved in drug dealing.”