Armed police arrest man and teenager found with class A drugs in Luton

It was a joint operation by several response teams

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 25th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 14:34 BST

Armed police have arrested a man and a teenager for drug dealing offences as part of a drugs bust.

On Sunday (April 23), officers identified a car suspected of being involved in drug dealing on High Town Road. In a joint effort from Luton’s response, traffic and armed police teams, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and several driving offences, and a teenager arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Bedfordshire Police commented: “Proactive intelligence-led patrols by the Luton North and West Community Team led to the successful identification of a vehicle suspected to be involved in drug dealing.”

Pictured: Several police cars at the scenePictured: Several police cars at the scene
