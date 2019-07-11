Armed police called out and teenage boy airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Luton

Armed police officers attended the scene of a stabbing in Luton this afternoon in which the victim was a 17-year-old boy.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital in the aftermath of the incident at Enterprise Way.

The helicopter used to transfer the boy to hospital

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called just after 1.15pm to reports that a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed in Enterprise Way, Luton.

"Emergency services attended, and the teenager was airlifted to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

"An investigation is ongoing."