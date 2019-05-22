Arrests at memorial rave for local Dunstable ‘legend’

An illegal rave held in memory of a Dunstable man has been dividing opinion on social media.

Police made two arrests at the rave in Bow Brickhill over the weekend.

The event was in memory of Howsie - Steve Howe - who died in early April. His funeral took place in Milton Keynes on May 3 with a wake in Houghton Regis later that day.

Graffiti in his honour has also appeared in the area.

But in the early hours of Sunday, Thames Valley Police received a report of an illegal, unlicensed music event taking place on land off Church Road, Bow Brickhill in Milton Keynes.

Officers attended the event and engaged with those present to prevent disorder and maintain the safety of those attending.

Police intervened and the event was closed down.

Two arrests were made, a man, aged 18 from Suffolk and a woman, aged 19 from Bedfordshire were arrested on suspicion of drug driving, they are both currently in custody.

One resident said: “The number of complaints does not give a true reflection of the number of local residents that have had their weekend destroyed by this illegal activity. It is an indication of the complete loss of confidence in the police to do anything about it.”

But Howsie’s friends have defended the rave. One, Andrew Marshall, wrote: “Our good friend died and he was a legend in the party scene.

“Unfortunatly u was unlucky to live close by but, u know what, the police were sound and the party was in our friends honour.

“Everyone had a good time and if u couldnt sleep u should of joined us. Ive been going partys 15 years and have never seen any trouble because everyone is happy and we clear up after our selves.

“But then again if u are one of those people who need your precious sleep on a sunday maybe buy some ear plugs.”

Superintendent Tim Metcalfe, said: “Illegal unlicensed music events are dangerous and there can be little regard for public safety.

“It is very early in the season, but the response to this event shows that we will continue to deal with reports of such events robustly.

“If someone becomes aware of an unlicensed music event taking place or information about a planned rave, this should be reported either online or on 101.

“If it is an emergency, please call 999. It is an emergency when a crime is being committed, there is a risk of injury, or there is a risk of serious damage to property.”