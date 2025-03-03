Arrests made and police searching area after car flips over in Luton

The scene. Image supplied by a Luton Today reader.

A ‘number of people’ have been arrested after a car flipped over in Luton this morning (March 3).

The crash happened shortly before 10am in Old Bedford Road, near to Bowling Green Lane.

The people inside the car fled the scene and police are currently searching the area.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle incident in Old Bedford Road shortly before 10am today.

"Officers attended and found a vehicle overturned with its occupants having left the scene.

"A search of the area is taking place and a number of arrests have been made in connection with the collision and related offences.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting the reference 104 of March 3."