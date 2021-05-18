Arriva buses shot at in Luton on FOUR separate occasions with suspected pellet gun

Officers investigating a series of firearms discharges with a suspected pellet gun in Luton are today appealing for information.

On Wednesday, May 5, at around 4pm on Dunstable Road and on Friday, May 7, at around 3.55pm on Quantock Rise, an Arriva bus travelling through the town was shot at, by what is believed to be a pellet gun, causing damage to the window.

These incidents follow two further shootings at Arriva buses in the area in recent months, one in Chaul End Road on 23 March at around 9.30pm and one in Telford Way at around 7.30am on 9 April.

Fortunately, nobody was injured; however in each of the incidents a black van has been seen in close proximity to the bus and officers now believe these incidents are linked.

PC Aleks Budna, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was may have dashcam footage or has seen a black van driving suspiciously in any of these locations.

"We are fortunate that nobody has been hurt as a result of such dangerous behaviour but the repeat targeted actions from who we believe to be the same individual is concerning.

"If you have any information that could assist our investigation please get in touch.”

Simon Finnie, Area Managing Director for Arriva said: “There have been a number of incidents where buses have been targeted and we support the police in their appeal for any information which may assist their investigation.”