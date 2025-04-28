Arson probe after derelict Luton house set alight
The fire service have said a house fire in Luton on Sunday (April 27) was started deliberately yesterday – as police ask for any witnesses to come forward.
Crews were called to a fire on the first floor of an derelict building in Dunstable Road after smoke was seen coming from the house just after 11am.
Firefighters used hoses and fans to put out the blaze and clear smoke. The service said: “The cause of the fire was deliberate.”
Bedfordshire Police now want witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation.
The force said: “Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at that time, or has information, is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 40/23133/25. Or you can report online via our website.”