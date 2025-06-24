Arson probe after fire started inside Luton sheltered housing block

Beds Fire & Rescue

Officers in Luton are appealing for information after an arson attack inside sheltered housing in the town.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Services were called Bert Collins Court, Wolston Close, Luton on Sunday (June 22).

They arrived just after 8.40pm following reports of a fire in the communal area of the building, with the circumstances being treated as suspicious.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 40/35421/25.