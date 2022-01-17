Arsonists target home of vulnerable man in Barton-le-Clay

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson at the house of a vulnerable man in Barton-le-Clay on Thursday, January 6.

Police were called to an address in Hexton Road following a report of a fire at the house overnight, and initial enquiries by the fire service indicated that an accelerant had been used.

The house’s doorframe was scorched and carpet on the inside had melted away. No-one was injured in the fire, which is thought to have taken place between 2am and 4am.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Detective Constable Helen Pecorini, investigating, said: “The indications are that this fire was started intentionally, at the home of a vulnerable man, and it is incredibly fortunate that no-one was injured.

“Given the time of night anyone acting suspiciously would have stood out, so I’m hoping anyone passing through the area at the time may have spotted something that could help our enquiries.”