Attempted murder arrest over 'shocking' violence on streets of Bury Park

Groups of men were spotted fighting in Dunstable Road and Kenliworth Road in the early hours of the morning, some armed with weapons believed to be knives, machetes and bats.

Emergency services attended and five people were taken to hospital.

One man suffered 'life-changing' injuries to his legs after allegedly being slashed with a knife.

Police officers and paramedics provided first aid at the scene, which was surrounded by people - some taking video footage.

One man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody for questioning.

Four men in their 20s and one man in his 40s were also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident. Two of the men are currently in hospital being treated for their injuries.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes said: “This was a scene of appalling violence involving multiple people fighting and causing deliberate harm to one and other and we will not tolerate this type of violent activity in Luton.

“We have arrested six men in connection with the disorder, but we believe there are many others involved so we are urging anyone with information to come forward so we can identify those involved in this deplorable incident.

“If anyone saw or heard anything at all, or has mobile phone or dash cam footage, then we would really like to hear from you.

“We are aware of a number of videos circulating on social media. If we are to give the best chance of securing justice for the victims, we would ask that people do not share films or images, and refrain from speculating on the incident.”

Chief Inspector Jamie Langwith from the Luton Community Policing team said: “It is understandable that this incident will be very concerning for the local residents.

“Our officers will maintain a policing presence in the area, especially throughout this evening, to provide that extra reassurance and will be speaking to anyone who has any concerns or information about what happened.

“We are working to establish what sparked this disgraceful behaviour on our streets and are urging people to report anything they may have seen to us.

“You don’t have to talk to us – if you have information or concerns, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence.”

Cllr Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council said: “I am utterly appalled and saddened to hear of the dreadful outbreak of violence in our town last night.

"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable at any time, but it is especially distasteful that it has taken place at the time of an important celebration for so many throughout Luton.

“An incident such as this not only serves to give our town and its population a bad name, but increases our resolve to clamp down on all violent crime.

"Our residents do not deserve to experience this and we will do all we can to ensure people’s peaceful lives are not threatened in any way.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the police, so as a whole community we can loudly affirm such conduct will not be tolerated in Luton.”

Anyone with any information can speak with an officer at the scene. Call 101 or report online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting Operation Logic.