Attempted murder inquiry launched after man shot in Luton

Police have launched an attempted murder inquiry after a man was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds in Luton last night.

People reported hearing gunshots in the New Town area of Luton at around 11.55pm last night (Saturday).

Seymour Avenue

A man was found at an address in Seymour Avenue with gunshot wounds.

He has suffered potentially life changing injuries and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

DCI Marie Gresswell said: “We are treating this with the utmost seriousness and are following a number of lines of enquiry to trace those responsible.

“Gun crime will not be tolerated and we are treating this incident as an attempted murder.

“If anyone saw or heard anything in the area last night, or has any other information which could help with our enquiries, please get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how seemingly small or insignificant, could be crucial in helping us piece together what happened.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or report it via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting Operation Heel.

People can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.