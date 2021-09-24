Attempted murder investigation launched in Luton after teenager sustains gunshot wounds

A man suffered gunshot wounds in an incident in a Luton street yesterday (Thursday), police have confirmed today as they launch an attempted murder investigation.

Emergency services were called to reports of a shooting in St Mildred’s Avenue at approximately 5.20pm and a 19-year old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are no longer believed to be life-threatening.

A black Audi was seen leaving the scene shortly after the incident.

Police at the scene (Photo: Tony Margiocchi)

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “At this stage we believe this was an isolated incident and we will continue to have increased presence in the area for community reassurance.

“We are doing all we can, but we would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet come forward to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“We are especially keen to ask people who live, or were travelling in the area, to check their CCTV and dashcam footage to see if it captured the described vehicle or anything else which may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police by visiting their online reporting centre or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Bassett.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.