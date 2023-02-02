Bedford doorman convicted of manslaughter after delivering fatal blow to football fan at Dunstable pub

Aaron Bateman

A doorman who killed a man with one punch after asking him to leave a pub in Dunstable, has been convicted of manslaughter.

Wilfred Fantie, 44, of Henley Road, Bedford, struck Aaron Bateman, 28, from Dunstable, following an altercation outside the Wheatsheaf pub on February 12 last year.

During a two-week trial at Luton Crown Court, jurors heard how Mr Bateman had visited the pub with his father and friends after watching a local football match. They had been asked to leave the pub by doorman Fantie and shortly afterwards an exchange occurred between Fantie and Mr Bateman.

Floral tributes were laid to Aaron Bateman

CCTV footage showed Fantie pursuing Mr Bateman as he walked away from the pub, before landing a powerful blow to Mr Bateman’s head.

Mr Bateman fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement causing a ‘traumatic brain injury’. He was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Fantie denied manslaughter but was convicted following the trial.

Detective Inspector Mark Butler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a very sad incident with devastating outcomes for the families of both Mr Bateman and the defendant, who now faces time behind bars.

“There can never be an excuse for violence and this case is a terrible reminder of the potential consequences. One decision can result in an unimaginable tragedy.

“It remains the duty and responsibility of anybody who works as door staff to exercise diligence and respect and maintain a safe and secure environment for all.”

