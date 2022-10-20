News you can trust since 1891

Bedford man caught on camera during 'frightening' Luton burglary is jailed

His victim was inside the house

By Laura Hutchinson
A man who was caught on camera trying to force his way into a house while his victim was inside has been put behind bars.

Joseph Fahey, of Goldington Road in Bedford, was captured by CCTV attempting to move the camera and force his way in through a rear door of the home on Angel Close, Luton in July.

He pleaded guilty to burglary and on Thursday, October 13 was jailed for one year and eight months.

Joseph Fahey was captured on CCTV (left) as he tried to break into the property

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “We have a specialist team in place which is committed to tackling burglary and we will continue to do all we can to identify our offenders and bring them to justice.

“Fahey broke into this address whilst the victim was at home and it was extremely frightening.

“These CCTV images left him with no option but to plead guilty. Things like CCTV and doorbell cameras give us a great chance to catch the burglars blighting our communities.”

Top tips to keep your home safe from burglary are available on the Bedfordshire Police website.