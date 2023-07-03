Bedfordshire man arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 2, found dead

A Bedfordshire man and a woman from Bury St Edmunds have been arrested following the death of a two-year-old girl in Ipswich.

And police have been granted an extension to detain the pair who are known to the victim.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder

Officers attended a property on Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, just after 11.45am on Friday (June 30) and discovered a body of a two-year-old girl.

In the early hours of Saturday morning (July 1), officers arrested a 22-year-old man from Bedfordshire and a 22-year-old woman of no fixed abode, in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of murder.

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of death and formal identification procedures will take place in due course.