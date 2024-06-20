Bedfordshire pervert who was once on FBI's most wanted list facing prison again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pervert who was once on the FBI’s most wanted list is facing prison again after asking a teenage girl if she wanted adult toys.

James Hemphill, 67, spent 10 years on the run having admitted a child sex offence in America in 1994 when he fled to Scotland before he was sentenced.

He was finally arrested in 2004, returned to America and jailed before being deported back to the UK in 2008, and has since moved to Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of 2022 Hemphill was living in Kettering when he offended again, contacting a teenage girl and asking her if she wanted him to buy her some underwear. He also asked her if she wanted adult toys and if she wanted them to share a bed.

James Hemphill

Hemphill was arrested after the victim bravely confided in a family member.

He was charged with one count of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and one count of failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements.

Following a trial which ended at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, June 18, he was convicted on both counts. He will return to the same court in September to be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead investigator detective constable Andy Wakling commended the young victim.