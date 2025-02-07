Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner has 'no strategy' to make dangerous areas safer, claims councillor

A new policing hub was opened at Bedford Bus Station in December

Houghton Regis is a “dangerous place to live”, but Bedfordshire Police does not have a strategy to make it safer, a councillor has claimed.

During this week’s Police and Crime Panel (Tuesday, February 4) councillor Patrick Hamill (Central Bedfordshire) wondered where other hubs, such as the one in Bedford, would be opened elsewhere.

“You don’t appear to have a strategy of where you’re going to put future police hubs,” he accused the police and crime commissioner (PCC).

“A strategy where it concentrates where the most need is for these hubs.

“I’m not decrying Leighton Buzzard at all, they get a hub [due to] some kind of formula. [But it} is classed as a safe place to live.

“You go to Houghton Regis, [It is] classed as a dangerous place to live.

“There’s no strategy of what Beds Police and yourself is going to do to make those [unsafe] areas safe,” he said.

The PCC, John Tizard, said he was “pleased” that the new policing hub in Bedford has been delivered.

“It is now operational in the town centre and that very much fits in with the neighbourhood police guarantee,” he said.

“But I think it’s really important that we don’t assume that a hub, or indeed similar facilities, make places necessarily safer.

“They may improve visibility, they provide a place for police to operate from and for the police to meet people.

“And that’s going to be very much the case in Bedford town centre.

“But everywhere in this county has the benefit of nearly 1,500 very professional police officers who serve all the county on an equitable basis,” he said.