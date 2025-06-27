Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner says ‘officers are solving more crime than ever before’

Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard has claimed that officers are solving more crime than in previous years – with more than 1,400 crimes solved so far this year.

He also said that in 2024/25, crime rose by 4.7 per cent compared to 2023/24, reflecting national trends.

At this week’s Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel, PCC John Tizard said: “Every resident in Bedfordshire deserves to feel safe and protected.

“In both urban and rural Bedfordshire, local community police officers, patrol officers and detectives are solving more crime than ever before.

“There has been some misinformation about this over the last few weeks, and I am pleased to have this opportunity to put the record straight.”

He added: “Community and neighbourhood policing is important, and we are increasing the numbers of police officers and PSCOs in the community teams. There are 103 community officers, and by the end of the year there will be an additional 30 officers as a result of the government’s Neighbourhood Police Guarantee.

“The community teams are one part of the wider comprehensive police service which includes specialist units from firearms to traffic to rape and serious sexual crime to cyber-crime to crime prevention teams and more. "Every resident and business benefits from the services of nearly 1,500 officers and 1,200 police staff.”

At the same meeting, councillor Basit Mahmood said Luton residents are increasingly concerned about rising knife crime.

John Tizard explained that the police are “doing their best” to arrest those carrying knives with the “wrong intention”.