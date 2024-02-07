Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel member calls vote on increasing police precept a 'farce'

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel, February 6, 2024, held at Dunstable Community Fire Station Photo: LDRS

A member of the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel has claimed the vote on increasing the Bedfordshire Police precept was a “farce”.

During its meeting last night (February 6) the Panel had three voting options for the proposed £13 (Band D) increase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could approve the proposed precept, it could approve the precept with recommendations, or it could veto.

If the proposed increase was vetoed the police and crime commissioner would have to present a revised budget to the Panel in two weeks, but this one couldn’t be vetoed.

Councillor Steve Moore (Luton Borough Council) asked: “Were it to be vetoed obviously it has to come back, is there a minimum amount it has to be changed, is it literally one penny?

Jeremy Welch, senior democratic services officer, replied: “I’m not sure if that has been tested,

“But reportedly, yes it can just be a penny.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phil Wells, chief financial officer with Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), said: “Every one pound that you go lower than £13 is a reduction of £250,000 [in the budget].”

Which, he added, is the equivalent of six to seven officers.

The Panel was told the £13 (Band D) increase is the maximum allowed without holding a referendum.

But even with this increase, the chief constable would still need to make savings to try to maintain the current level of service being provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police and crime commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, added that the majority of those who took part in the budget survey voted for the increase.

“Why should they be ignored,” he asked.

The Panel heard that 1274 people completed the survey, an increase of 133 per cent from last year.

721 people voiced their support, 191 voiced that they were neutral, and 362 people didn’t support the proposal.

The OPCC budget report stated: “Of those that expressed a preference 1083, 67 per cent, voiced their support for the increase in precept.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven panel members vetoed the increase, but two thirds of the panel (11 members) were needed for a veto to be carried.

The proposed £13 (Band D) a year increase was approved with recommendations by the Panel.

Councillor Gareth Mackey (Central Bedfordshire Council) said: “An approval with recommendations is being put through by a minority of members.

“So if seven people on this committee have voted to veto, 53 per cent of the people sitting around here effectively have voted to not accept this precept.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Pat Hamill (Central Bedfordshire Council) said: “What’s the point of voting for a precept when it’s going to happen anyway.

“It seems like it’s a farce,” he said.

Panel chair, Mr Paul Downing, said: “This is about police and crime panels all over the country having really a non-decision decision to make.