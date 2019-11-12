Bedfordshire Police crackdown on motorists who use mobiles behind the wheel

Police are clamping down on motorists who use mobiles while driving and reminding them to keep their eyes on the road, not on their phone.

Last year more than 1,500 people were caught using their mobile phone across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, with 371 caught in Bedfordshire.

Drivers using a mobile phone while behind the wheel are four times more likely to be involved in a collision, according to a recent Parliamentary report.

A moment’s distraction is all it takes to crash, resulting in potentially devastating, life-long consequences for not only the driver, but their passengers, other road users and pedestrians too.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Glendenning said: “No message is so urgent that it is worth risking your life and the lives of others.

"Looking at your mobile phone means you are not looking at the road.

"Being distracted for a second or two is enough time for circumstances to change and for a collision to occur.

"Our advice is to put mobile devices in the glove box as soon as you get into your vehicle. That way they are out of reach and away from temptation.”

Of the 1,500 drivers caught using their mobile last year, two thirds were under the age of 40.

Anyone caught using a mobile phone while driving will be fined £200 and will receive six penalty points.

Any driver caught using a mobile phone within two years of passing their test, will have their licence revoked.