Bedfordshire Police gets £167m cash boost ‘to restore neighbourhood policing’

Bedfordshire Police is getting a cash boost of up to £167 million as the government doubles force funding ‘to make streets in local communities safer’.

The force will have an increase of 6.6 per cent compared to the 2024-2025 police settlement, with the money going towards getting more community officers engaging with people.

The government said: “Through the upcoming Crime and Policing Bill, officers will receive new powers including Respect Orders to help take back our town centres and high streets.

“Every neighbourhood will have a named, contactable officer who knows their patch.”

Bedfordshire's ‘proactive approach to community safety’ was highlighted as an example of initiatives that are making policing accessible and visible, like through the new police hub in Bedford Town Centre.

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard said: “Local policing means engaging with communities to not only solve, but to prevent crime.

“It is about being proactive and working in partnership with local councils and other community organisations.”

While Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called the investment news ‘a turning point for policing in this country’.

She explained: "Every neighbourhood deserves dedicated officers who know their patch, understand residents’ concerns and can tackle problems before they escalate. This investment, alongside new powers we are bringing into law, will help prevent crime and protect our communities, which is at the heart of our plan for change.”

She added: "Restoring local policing will not happen overnight, but this funding boost will get more officers into our town centres and rural areas.”