Bedfordshire Police reduce Luton enquiry office's opening hours

The opening hours for Bedfordshire Police's Enquiry Office in Luton will be reduced from Monday, February 3.

Luton Police Station will be open to walk-in customers and those answering bail between 9am and 6.30pm on weekdays and from 9am till 5pm on weekends, this has been reduced from 8am till 8pm every day.

Police

The new opening hours have been devised as part of the creation of a new Customer Support Team, which will see enquiry office staff taking on additional customer service responsibilities.

This means that in addition to their current responsibilities they will also respond to customer service matters, queries, messages of praise and complaints.

Residents are still welcome to make appointments with officers and staff outside of these opening hours, and the 101 service remains available for all non-urgent calls 24/7.

The public can also access the force website for information and to make an online report, or call 999 in an emergency.

This change will not affect the enquiry office in Dunstable, which will continue to be open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy said: “Our decision to change the opening hours came after in-depth research and consultation.

"As most of our visitors attend pre-booked appointments, they can be received by the officers and staff they have made the appointment with at any time of the day.

“This will free up time for our staff to deal with other customer service matters and make sure that every member of the public receives the highest standard of service.

“Our force is continuously looking into improving our service and ways to be most efficient with our funding.

"This change has been implemented with the needs of our residents in mind and to give our staff time to resolve any customer service issues submitted to our force.”