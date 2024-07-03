Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedfordshire Police is on the lookout for more people to sign up to become Police Community Support Officers – and help "build relationships and solve problems in their local areas every day".

PCSOs work alongside warranted officers, deal with many types of incidents, and help to keep the members of the community safe – and the role can even lead to a career as a police officer.

A Bedfordshire Police said spokesman: "There are multiple benefits to joining Bedfordshire Police, including flexible working hours, discounts, financial advice and practical support throughout and beyond your time in service.

"We have a reputation as a pioneering and innovative force, responsible for policing a large diverse, multi-cultural population.

Bedfordshire Police. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

"If you are looking for a fresh challenge which offers a genuine opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives and the chance to broaden your experience, then take a look."