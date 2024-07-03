Bedfordshire Police wants you to become a Police Community Support Officer
PCSOs work alongside warranted officers, deal with many types of incidents, and help to keep the members of the community safe – and the role can even lead to a career as a police officer.
A Bedfordshire Police said spokesman: "There are multiple benefits to joining Bedfordshire Police, including flexible working hours, discounts, financial advice and practical support throughout and beyond your time in service.
"We have a reputation as a pioneering and innovative force, responsible for policing a large diverse, multi-cultural population.
"If you are looking for a fresh challenge which offers a genuine opportunity to make a real difference to people’s lives and the chance to broaden your experience, then take a look."
A full UK manual driving licence is preferred but not essential.