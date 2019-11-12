Bedfordshire Police warn residents to be wary of doorstep sellers

Bedfordshire Police are advising people to be wary of doorstep sellers after the force received several complaints about a company calling themselves Crime Awareness UK.

The company claim they are operating with Bedfordshire Police, this is a false statement and the force is issuing advice on alarm systems and reminding people to be wary of doorstep sellers.

Police

Police are reminding people who are considering installing CCTV or a burglar alarm system at their property to take time to research the best product and best deal.

The force has issued the following advice: always get three quotes and remember you have the right to a cooling off period, remember to ask the supplier if their products are Secured By Design accredited and never take a company that cold calls you at face value.

For more information on approved installers at www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk which is run by Trading Standards, you can also find reputable suppliers at the National Security Inspectorate website: www.nsi.org.uk/directory.