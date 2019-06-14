Bedfordshire special cop sacked for tracking partner

A former Bedfordshire Police Special Constable who repeatedly accessed information about her partner’s car, has been found to have committed gross misconduct.

At a Special Case Hearing at Bedfordshire Police HQ on Wednesday (12 June), Sophie Fletcher was found to have breached professional standards. She resigned before the hearing.

Police

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Professional Standards Department launched an investigation which found Fletcher had searched ANPR data on a partner’s vehicle with no policing purpose in December 2018. She admitted the allegations in interview and accepted a criminal caution.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher chaired the misconduct hearing and formally dismissed Fletcher.

Mr Boutcher said: “We have a duty to handle access to such information responsibly and appropriately and should only utilise systems and data for the right and proper reasons.”