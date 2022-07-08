Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Garry Forsyth has announced that he is step down from his role in September

Mr Forsyth has served in the police for 28 years working in West Midlands Police and the Met before joining Bedfordshire as Deputy Chief Constable in 2017, becoming Chief two years later.

Mr Forsyth said: “It has been an absolute honour to lead this force and I’m privileged to have had the opportunity to work with so many brilliant people, both within Bedfordshire Police and across the county, including partners and blue light services but also our incredible communities.”

He will step down after five years with the force.

He has been the national lead for Race, Religion and Belief and played a key role in driving forward the Police Race Action Plan.

Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye will set out a formal selection process for Garry’s successor.