Bedfordshire’s deputy police and crime commissioner welcomes government’s plans to make act known on streets as 'plugging, stuffing and banking' a new criminal offence

Bedfordshire’s deputy police and crime commissioner (DPCC) has welcomed the government’s plans to introduce a new criminal offence targeting criminals who force others to internally conceal illegal items such as drugs or weapons.

This practice, also known by the street names ‘plugging’, ‘stuffing’ and ‘banking’, is typically used by organised gangs to transport items like drugs, money and SIM cards from one location to another.

The new offence will join a package of other measures in the government’s Crime and Policing Bill.

DPCC Umme Ali, whose remit includes tackling violence against women and children, said: “Forcing anyone to conceal items in their bodies is degrading and dangerous.

“I welcome the introduction of the coerced internal concealment offence, and hope that it will better protect young people and vulnerable adults.

“We will be monitoring its implementation and impact here in Bedfordshire.”

The Home Office said internal concealment is an “extremely dangerous practice”.

Adding that it can be fatal if drug packages break open inside the body and can cause significant physical and psychological harm to those forced to do it.

Where senior gang figures are found to have coerced other individuals to ingest or carry specified items inside their bodies, they will face up to 10 years behind bars.

The Crime and Policing Bill was introduced in the House of Commons in February.