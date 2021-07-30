Beds PCC praised by school for hosting SEN students on work experience

The PCC presents the pupils with their work experience certificates

The pupils, from Woodlands Secondary School, were given the opportunity to spend some time with the PCC's team at Beds Police headquarters over a four-week period.

Members of the PCC's office were "impressed" with the passion and enthusiasm demonstrated by the students.

They were able to both support the team and work independently to contribute towards tasks, helping to fulfil their desire to learn more about policing and the positive work that the Office carries out with its various partners.

Mr Akinbusoye said “It was a pleasure for my office to host the students, they provided us with an array of support from editing videos to analysing survey data from residents. We will miss their humour, great company and willingness to learn”.

Lee Nelson, work experience co-ordinator at Woodlands Secondary School, said “The students had the most positive and enlivening experience imaginable. It was CV enhancing, but most of all it was life-enhancing.

"The key thing was, that they were treated as adults and professionals, they were listened to and were able to make a real contribution to a real workplace. This is so central to the next stage of their development.

"They grew in confidence and maturity and will remember the experience for years to come. Thank you so much to the PCC and his team.”