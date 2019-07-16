Beds Police detective pleads guilty to stealing £9k from major crime unit

A detective from Beds Police has today pleaded guilty to stealing over £9,000 from the force's major crime unit.

DS David Sharpe, 40, based within the Beds, Cambs and Herts major crime unit, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by employee when he appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

Beds Police headquarters

In March 2019, it was discovered that a sum of money amounting to £9,080 was missing from a safe within the major crime unit.

Sharpe admitted that he had taken the money and was subsequently suspended from his post while an investigation was carried out.

He will be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court at a date to be confirmed.