Beds Police making 'conscious effort' to use social media to keep public informed says top cop

Bedfordshire Police is making a conscious effort to use social media to keep the public informed on its actions, its top cop said.

The force’s social media use was discussed during April’s PCC and Chief Constable Accountability Meeting (formerly Deliver and Beating Crime Board)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye, said: “I have seen quite a lot of reports on social media from the force around some of its enforcement action.

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner, Festus Akinbusoye discussed the force’s social media use during a PCC and Chief Constable Accountability Meeting

“And also, about convictions that have been secured recently on some of the on some pretty ghastly crimes.

“Some people could be quite worried and concerned that we are being overwhelmed by kidnappings, murders, stabbings, shootings and things like that,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trevor Rodenhurst, the chief constable, said: “We’re making a conscious effort to use some of our social media channels to inform the public of what are actually impressive results in terms of Bedfordshire Police’s response to some really serious criminality.

“One particular case that we posted [recently] was a particularly serious investigation into organised crime that involved fatal and serious stabbings, kidnap, torture, and firearms offences.

“Nine different offenders were sentenced to a total of 80 years imprisonment which was delivered by a combination of force resources and our major crime resources that are part of the collaborated function but give us a great service and

“There’s other ones on [social media] which highlight the threat we’ve seen from those involved in the organised supply of cannabis from what are essentially houses and other premises that get used as cannabis factories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“[This] content isn’t intended to concern people, it’s intended to show the reality of the work of our officers,” he said.

The PCC pointed out that a number of the reports shared relied on members of the public reporting their concerns to the force.

“So I want to just thank the members of the public who do call in despite their own concerns, perhaps for their own safety, to report something because something is not quite right,” he said.

The chief added: “It’s important that people report stuff, because even if they don’t see an immediate response the fact is that we know about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And then we get other things reported and when you add those you pull the whole picture together – it gives you a way of prioritising threats.

“We have to prioritise resources, but all of that is logged and all of it contributes to our overall policing response to prioritise the use of our resources in a way that does our very best to keep the public safe,” he said.

“So you’re saying that intelligence that’s reported in by members of the public [it’s] not just ignored, deleted and put away somewhere,” the PCC asked.