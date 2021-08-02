Beds Police officers attacked more than 300 times during Covid pandemic

Beds Police officers have been attacked more than 300 times during the pandemic

Home Office data shows 337 attacks on police officers were recorded by Beds Police between April 2020 and March 2021.

Over the weekend, there were six separate incidents where local police officers were assaulted.

This included a car being driven at an officer who was trying to stop the vehicle while on foot in Luton last night (Sunday).

More than 250 people have been charged with assaults on Bedfordshire Police officers since April 2020.

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye said: “I am extremely concerned about the assaults on our police officers here in Bedfordshire and my thoughts are with those affected by these incidents.

"Any assault on an emergency worker is absolutely unacceptable and must be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“The current legislation going through parliament will double sentencing for those who assault emergency service workers from 12 to 24 months. I welcome this plan but want the government to go further by introducing a mandatory minimum custodial sentence instead.”

Inspector Emma Carter, from the Bedfordshire Police Federation, said: "Assaulting a police officer is never okay. Police officers go to work to help protect the public and safeguard our most vulnerable.

"Yes, they attend violent incidents and can deal with unpredictable individuals, but this is not and cannot be an excuse to assault those going to help.

"The federation launched the seven point plan some years ago which was fully implemented in Bedfordshire, this has now evolved and assaults on our officers and staff are taken seriously.