Beds Police remembers PC Jon Henry 14 years after his death in Luton town centre

Wreaths were laid as the memorial in George Street (left) in memory of PC Jon Henry (right)

The family of the late PC Jon Henry joined Chief Constable Garry Forsyth and a small number of other officers today (Friday) to mark the 14th anniversary of his death.

Flowers were laid at his memorial stone in George Street, Luton where he was killed, before a minute’s silence was held.

It was part of a series of events organised by Bedfordshire Police to honour PC Henry.

Officers who served with PC Henry were able to attend a separate service at police headquarters in Kempston, while a separate event was held for the force’s growing number of student officers based at Dunstable.

The force flag has been flown at half-mast today as well in tribute to PC Henry.

Chief Constable Forsyth said: “The emotion we all feel at PC Jon Henry’s loss remains as strong now as it did on that fateful day 14 years ago.

“PC Henry was doing what our cops do every day; putting himself in harm’s way to keep people safe. As police officers we are expected to run towards danger where others run away from it, and Jon made the ultimate sacrifice in fulfilling this duty with extraordinary bravery.

“I have the utmost admiration for the courage and decency of Jon’s family. They are very much in our thoughts today and it is so important that Jon’s heroic service is remembered across all ranks of Bedfordshire Police.”

On June 11, 2007, PC 5584 Jon Henry was murdered in George Street while responding to a report of a man attacking members of the public with a knife.

PC Henry arrived as the first officer at the scene, placing himself between the suspect and members of the public to prevent further harm.

He was stabbed twice while protecting those caught up in the incident and his injuries proved to be fatal.

PC Henry, who left behind wife Mary and baby daughter Maggie, was a hugely respected and popular officer who was respected by both his peers and senior colleagues.

Luton was PC Henry’s home town and he joined the force in May 2004, achieving an ambition he had held since he was a teenager.