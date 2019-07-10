Beds Police seize sawn-off shotgun from Biscot Road fight as well as 'old-style' revolver in attempted robbery in Luton

Beds Police seized a sawn-off shotgun and a revolver in two separate incidents in Luton within a matter of days.

On Sunday, July 7, officers seized a sawn-off shotgun from a car in Luton, following reports of disorder in Biscot Road. Two men were subsequently charged in relation to the incident.

An example of a sawn-off shotgun seized in another incident (stock image)

Yesterday, officers seized an ‘old style’ revolver, which was used in attempted robbery on the corner of Butlin Road and Ashburnham Road in Luton. The intended victims managed to take the gun from the offender and called police.

The weapon has now been recovered, made safe and will be forensically examined.

The seizures come ahead of a two-week firearms surrender across Beds, Cambs and Hertfs which starts on July 20. During the campaign, members of the public will be encouraged to surrender any unlicensed firearms and ammunition to the police by calling 101.

Acting Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra said: “The timing of these seizures couldn’t be better as we are just around the corner from a firearms surrender. I am pleased we have been able to take these guns off the streets, before they could fall into potentially dangerous hands.

"The effects of gun crime can be devastating, and it’s not acceptable to use weapons to cause fear, or threaten harm, to anyone. We take these issues incredibly seriously and will continue to tackle gun crime and associated criminality.

“While I wouldn’t advise people to take matters into their own hands if they are approached by someone with a firearm, I would urge people to report any information about gun crime, including any information about anyone who may have a gun, to police.”

Anyone with any information about gun crime in their area can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Your IP address and location are not tracked by Crimestoppers

You can also report directly to police by calling 101 or visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report. However, in an emergency always call 999.