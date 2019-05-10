Beware conmen targeting Luton households

Beds Police is issuing advice to residents following a spate of distraction burglaries.

In recent weeks the force has received a number of reports of a man knocking on doors in Luton claiming to be a tradesman.

A number of different guises have been used, ranging from being from a water company, a gas man or a plumber. On one occasion the caller pretended to have been invited by a family member.

In one instance on Thursday (6 May), the caller used the ploy to successfully access a residents’ home in Old Bedford Road and steal items from them. The crime reference for this incident is 40/25764/19.

A rogue caller also managed to gain access to other residents’ properties but did not take any property.

Detective Constable Andy Boston, from the force’s Operation Maze burglary team, said: “We have received a number of reports of suspicious activity in the same localised area in Luton during May, each using a different false identity.

“We are investigating and would ask anyone with information to come forward, but would also use this opportunity to remind people across the whole of Bedfordshire to be vigilant against bogus callers.

“If you are not expecting anyone to visit you for a product or service, do not let them into your home.

“Please only use trusted and verified companies to carry out work on your home. A genuine caller won’t mind coming back at a time when it is more convenient for you and for when you can arrange to have somebody you trust with you for the appointment.

“The message is if you’re unsure, don’t open the door.”