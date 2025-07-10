Bid to increase Luton triple murderer’s sentence to be heard in Court of Appeal this month
In April, the Attorney General's Office confirmed that the referral of Nicholas Prosper’s sentence had been made under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The case is scheduled to be heard on July 16.
They said: “It will be argued that Prosper ought to have been given a whole life order. It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence.”
Prosper pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother, Juliana Falcon, 48, and his siblings, Kyle Prosper, 16, and 13-year-old Giselle Prosper, at Luton Crown Court in February.
The bodies of his family were found in their flat in Leabank in September 2024. Prosper was arrested by officers in Bramingham Road, and a loaded shotgun was found hidden in bushes nearby, along with more than 30 cartridges.
During his sentencing earlier this year, the court heard how Prosper had planned to kill his family, young schoolchildren and their teachers at his former primary school, and then himself.
He was sent to prison for life, with a minimum of 49 years.
In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the deaths of Julianna Falcon, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13 were “almost certain to have saved the lives of many children.”