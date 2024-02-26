Biker in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after collision in village near Luton
A man has been seriously injured following a crash in a village near Luton.
At around 11.30am on Sunday, February 18, police were called to a collision between a black Audi and an off-road motorbike in Westoning Road in Harlington. The bike rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now, officers are trying to piece together the moments leading up to the incident. PC Andrew Bowles from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything prior to the collision.
“We are currently following lines of enquiry but need the public’s help to determine the events leading up to this incident where a man has been seriously injured.”
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online here quoting CAD 123 of February 18.