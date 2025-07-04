Biker seriously injured after Dunstable hit and run

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A cyclist was knocked off of his e-bike in Dunstable and left with serious injuries, the police have said.

The force are appealing for witnesses after the man, in his 50s, was hit by a black car on the roundabout of Lovett Way and Porz Avenue on June 24 at around 2.15pm.

The car left the scene after the collision.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who might have seen something or has any information/footage, is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting 259 of 24 June.”